Bills players took the field Sunday with banners supporting Damar Hamlin. Jeffrey T. Barnes (AP)

Damar Hamlin continues to make a miraculous recovery. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player has left Cincinnati hospital just a week after collapsing from cardiac arrest during an NFL game. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center reported Monday that Hamlin has left the intensive care unit and has been transferred to Buffalo, New York, where he will continue his treatment at a local center.

“I’m on my way home today with a lot of love in my heart,” the player said on Twitter. This Sunday, Hamlin uploaded to social networks an image that showed him sitting and awake on the hospital gurney. From there followed the victory of the Bills, who turned the last game of the regular season into a tribute in his honor. The match began with Buffalo scoring a kickoff in the opening seconds of the game against the New England Patriots. The game, played at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, New York, has been described as one of the most emotional ever experienced in the NFL. The stadium was upholstered with the number three of the player’s bib and his photograph. The rest of the NFL teams repeated the gesture, and in all the fields there were messages of support. “Seeing the world come together for me this Sunday has been incredible,” Hamlin said. The Bills’ path now heads to the playoffs, where they will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Hamlin’s path also continues.

Hamlin was hovering between life and death on Tuesday after being revived by emergency teams twice. One of them on the field of the Cincinnati Bengals and another one in the ambulance that transported him to the hospital where he was discharged this Monday. Then, the Bills defenseman, who was still unconscious, was breathing with the help of a machine. As the week progressed, he reduced his reliance on the mechanical ventilator. On Thursday he regained consciousness. He was able to move his hand and wrote a question for the doctors. “Did we win?” he wanted to know. Hamlin was unaware then that Monday’s clash with a Bengals attacker had left the entire NFL in suspense and consternation among all fans of America’s most popular sport.

Since then, the speed of his improvement has amazed medical staff. On Friday, already on his feet, Hamlin made the first lap of the UCI floor helped by his relatives, who have been by his side since he collapsed in the game. “He is on his way to a trajectory between normal and accelerated. We are elated by his recovery, ”William Knight, one of his doctors, said this Monday.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.