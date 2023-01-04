The player of the Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin pHe remains hospitalized in “critical condition” after suffering a cardiac arrest, after starring in a hard crash in a match of the nflhis franchise reported on Tuesday.

“Damar Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit and remains there in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received thus far,” the New York State team tweeted.

(Messi raised a false World Cup: the revelation that shakes Argentina)

(Pelé: this is how the forgiveness of grandchildren who sued him for abandonment as children came)

The NFL decided to postpone the game indefinitely and “has not yet made a decision on whether the game will resume,” the league said in a statement, ruling out that the game will be completed this week.

The governing body of America’s most popular team sport is facing growing concerns about concussions to which players are exposed.

The strict protocol was further tightened last October with the entry into force of the ban on a player returning to a match if motor instability is detected.

The decision was made following a controversy during a game between Miami and Buffalo in late September. The marshal of the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, he returned to play after receiving a severe blow that caused a concussion a few days earlier. Injuries and fractures in extremities are frequent, but a cardiac arrest raises a higher level of alert.

the family spoke

Dorrian Glenn is the player’s uncle and gave a statement to CNN, in a hard story.

“His heart stopped, so they had to resuscitate him twice. They resuscitated him in the field before taking him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when he was taken to the hospital,” he said.

He added: “I’ve never cried so much in my life. Just knowing that my nephew basically died in the field and was brought back to life. I’m glad he’s still alive and can fight and try to get better and recover.”

(Lionel Messi, like a hero: this is how his PSG teammates received him, video) (Michael Schumacher: heartfelt message with which he reappears after the harsh accident)

Sports