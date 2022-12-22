The National Health Insurance Company – Daman won five international awards that highlighted the best practices and outstanding performance of the company in various fields, including health insurance, innovation and social responsibility. The company won two awards, while Hamad Abdullah Al-Mahyas, its CEO, won three awards.
Daman was awarded, at the Global Brand Awards ceremony organized by Global Brands Magazine, two awards for “Innovation in the Digital Insurance Sector for the Year 2022” and “Best Insurance Company for Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives”, which enhances its presence and sustainability. Its distinction according to the highest standards that take into account attracting and applying the best technological solutions to serve its customers, in addition to its pivotal role in supporting society through various social initiatives that made it a model in the field of social responsibility.
Hamad Abdullah Al-Mehyas, CEO of the company, won three awards in various forums, the first of which was the Best Emerging CEO award in the insurance sector for the year 2022 within the prestigious Global Business Outlook Awards, in recognition of his exceptional efforts in pioneering the insurance sector at the state and region levels, and the Best CEO award. A rising star in the health insurance sector as part of the 2022 Global Economic Awards, which sheds light on the best influencers in the business sector and companies at the global level.
His Excellency Khalid bin Shaiban Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Health Insurance Company – Daman, said: “We are proud of receiving these prestigious international awards, which are a tribute to all members of our team at Daman, which would not have been achieved without the concerted efforts, spirit of cooperation and excellence that is evident in our various innovative operations and services. that we offer to a wide range of subscribers and health care service providers in the country, as these awards highlight the pioneering position that Daman has established on the map of the insurance sector in the region and its strategic vision that focuses on providing innovative smart solutions that enable customers to access health care services high level.”
His Excellency added, “We affirm our commitment to continue our efforts aimed at advancing the sector to new horizons and investing in the health care sector in the country as a reliable government partner.”
