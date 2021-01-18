Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman today announced the reopening of its branches and service offices at the state level, as part of its gradual plan for the return of its operations in line with the recovery phase of the (Covid-19) pandemic, as well as extending working hours during weekdays and providing its services Saturday in its offices in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of serving its customers and providing them with maximum support.

“Daman” stated that the reopening includes all six of its branches at the state level, which include the cities of Dubai and Sharjah, and 12 service offices in Abu Dhabi.

“Daman” indicated that the branches and service offices operating overtime include its network in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, namely: the main branch at the company’s headquarters, the Mussafah branch in Abu Dhabi, the Madinat Zayed branch in the Al Dhafra region, and the Al Ain branch, which will open its doors from Sunday to Thursday from the hour 8 AM to 8 PM, while it receives customers on Saturday from 8 AM to 4 PM.