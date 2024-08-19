Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

National Health Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of Pure Health, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, hosted its first Emirati Majlis, held at Al Mushrif Majlis in August, with the aim of providing the company’s Emirati employees with valuable knowledge and insights, as well as encouraging them to develop their skills and enhance their capabilities.

The council was attended by Khalid Al Dhaheri, CEO of Daman, who stressed the importance of supporting and developing local talents and enhancing their capabilities by providing opportunities to exchange expertise and experiences through organizing interactive workshops and seminars.

The Council also hosted Ali Al Saloom, Cultural Advisor, who provided inspiring insights and valuable experiences to the participants.

The council included an interactive workshop that provided an opportunity for employees to present their ideas and suggestions to senior management, which enhances interaction and encourages creativity and innovation.

This event embodies Daman’s commitment to supporting and developing national talents and investing in the next generation of sector leaders, in addition to its keenness to provide the necessary opportunities for its employees to enable them to gain experience and enhance their skills and functional capabilities, which contributes to building a successful and fruitful career path for them in the insurance sector.