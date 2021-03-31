Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The National Health Insurance Company (Daman) announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, to support the organization of community sporting events that encourage community members to practice sports, in a way that guarantees the improvement of their quality of life.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Arif Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and it was signed by Hamad Abdullah Al-Mahyas, CEO of the National Health Insurance Company – Daman, and Al-Nakhira Al Khaili, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club. Under the agreement, Daman will support and sponsor a series of events and races. Bicycles are open to the public of all groups, in continuation of the firm cooperation between the two parties in organizing a group of prominent sporting events, which have succeeded in attracting various groups of societies of all abilities in order to raise the levels of general fitness.

Commenting on this partnership, Aref Al-Awani said: We welcome this partnership that brings together two of the most prominent institutions in Abu Dhabi, and are excited to cooperate with institutions that encourage community members to participate in sporting events and maintain their physical fitness, which contributes mainly to the improvement of public health in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al-Awani added: “Daman” has always been one of the first fans of sports, as the company continues its efforts to educate members of society about the importance of maintaining physical activity, as well as its role in highlighting the enjoyable side of sports and its role in improving the quality of life in general. To continue its role in supporting the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s strategies for building a healthier society.

For his part, Hamad Abdullah Al-Mahyas said: “Daman” is keen to actively participate in physical health initiatives that help community members adopt positive habits in their daily lifestyle. We have always provided continuous support for community sporting events over the past fifteen years, as a general element. In encouraging community members to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

Al-Mahyas explained: Our previous partnerships with the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club contributed to encouraging a wide and diverse segment of Abu Dhabi’s population to practice cycling, in a move that supported our efforts to encourage community members towards physical fitness in all its forms. The new partnership reflects our commitment to continue these efforts, which are in line with the rationalization goals of the government aimed at building healthier and more active societies.

In turn, Al-Nakhira Al-Khaili said: The great and continuous support provided by “Daman” is an incentive to continue organizing high-level sporting events, enhances the range of events and competitions that we organize, and contributes to enhancing its presence.

Al-Khaili concluded: Our cooperation with Daman contributes to achieving tangible successes, given its positive results in improving the lives of individuals. We look forward to investing its expertise and continuous support to improve public health levels in society, and to reinforce our mission to highlight the health benefits of cycling, and to provide more opportunities for practicing this sport in a unique social and competitive environment.

It should be noted that the third round of the “Daman Falcon” series of races will start on Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi on April 5.

The previous cooperation between Daman and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club contributed to the organization of a variety of independent cycling events, including the “Daman Challenge” race for a distance of 120 km in Al Wathba, and the “Daman Falcon” races series.