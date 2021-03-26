Damages Violence at Kauniainen train station: An intruder set fire to a service station in an old station

The Kauniainen station area is a protected site classified by the National Board of Antiquities.

Beauties there was a fire in the courtyard of the protected old station building on Friday morning. A bystander reported to the emergency center that he had seen smoke coming out of the service building next to the wooden station building.

The Western Uusimaa Rescue Department is on duty by a firefighter Kim Lassilan according to the service building had been invaded and a campfire had been lit there.

“It’s been empty for many years. There has been vandalism there before. ”

Before at eight o’clock in the morning the rescue unit arrived on the scene to put out the fire. The fire did not have time to spread to the structures, so major damage was avoided. The campfire burned about one square of the floor of the service building.

The wooden station building, completed in 1908, suffered extensive damage in a fire in 2008. The refurbishment of the station building cost a total of about two million euros.