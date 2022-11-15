The compensation that Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis has to pay for raping a woman is considerably higher. The director, known for films such as Crash and Million Dollar Baby, was sentenced last week in a civil case to pay compensation of 7.5 million dollars (more than 7.3 million euros), but that amount was paid by the same on Monday. jury increased to $10 million as an additional penalty.

#Damages #director #Haggis #pay #rape #rises #million