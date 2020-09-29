Damages Someone set cars on fire in the morning in northern The Hague, police ask eyewitnesses for observations

The burned cars were damaged for redemption.

Helsinki Three cars burned at night in northern The Hague. Police suspect the fire was intentionally ignited and ask people for observations of what happened.

A fire broke out on Ida Aalberg’s road on Tuesday morning. The cars were damaged in redemption condition, but the rescue service prevented the fire from spreading to the buildings.

“In light of current information, police suspect that a hitherto unknown person set fire to a parked car and the fire also spread to two other cars and the tree behind the cars,” writes the director of investigation, the crime commissioner. Anne Hietala in the bulletin.

Police searched for an arsonist nearby, but so far he has not been found. The police can be informed about the findings during the office by phone on 029 547 5433 or by e-mail at General [email protected].