Damages Consumer Disputes Board: Bed bugs in the hotel were eligible for compensation

March 6, 2021
Homeland|Damages

Family, which the bedbugs had been bitten at the hotel were entitled to compensation, informs the Consumer Disputes Board.

At the same time, however, the panel noted that loss of holiday or travel enjoyment can rarely be compensated for. There must then be a significant mistake in the journey, and the mere resentment or annoyance of the consumer will not be replaced.

Another example of a compensable situation is food poisoning at a hotel.

Damages are based on EU law. It states that compensation must also cover non-material damage to the passenger if there are significant problems with the provision of travel services.

.

