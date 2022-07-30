Escuinapa.- Tenants of the Miguel Hidalgo municipal market in Escuinapa, Sinaloa, are concerned and have sought the support of the municipal authority, presenting serious problems in the drainage network that has collapsed and the arrival of the rainy season They have generated leaks in the roof of the gastronomic area.

Tenants went to the municipal palace in search of the authority, achieving rapprochement with the director of Public Works and Services, Jesús Contreras Sandoval, to whom they raised the problems that the merchants located in the gastronomic area of ​​this public property are suffering.

The gastronomic area of ​​the market is a building that was inaugurated at the end of the administration of Emmett Soto Grave, but it was until the arrival of the first rains that the tenants began to suffer from roof leaks, affecting their working hours.

“The roofs have begun to leak with the rains, that’s why we came to inform all tenants of the gastronomic area of ​​this problem that is affecting us, and to see if they could carry out waterproofing work,” said one of the merchants.

In addition to the problem of the roofs, the tenants said that they are very concerned about the collapse of the drainage network of this public acidifiersince the exposure of sewage in this commercial area can be very dangerous, which can affect the public health of the Escuinapenses.

In his approach with the merchants, Contreras Sandoval told the tenants that they will carry out a supervision on the roofs, but that in the face of this requirement, as merchants they must become aware that they also have to comply with the payments in their quotas that are 11 pesos a day. .

“It is important that just as they require us from the municipal authority, you as tenants have to comply with the payment of your premises, because the fees are very low of 11 pesos a day and even so there are merchants who do not comply with this payment. And a more complicated case is the one they have for not paying for drinking water,” said the municipal official.

Personnel from the Municipal Potable Water and Sewage Board of Escuinapa, with the support of the vactor truck, went to the affected area to attend to the collapse of the drainage network and carry out the sanitation from which foul odors emanated from sewage.

The municipal authority called on the merchants to take care of the drainage network, since it has been detected that the collapse is due to the waste that the tenants themselves dump into the sewage network.