No channel appears on my clever television. A small sign tells me to retune it or check for antenna faults. Sounds like Chinese to me, of course. No rush. I feel relief. They will no longer inform me ad nauseous of the number of infected and deceased, murders between gangs or in the family, dodgy squatters, wild beatings recorded on the phone, irreplaceable examples of gender violence, very strong images that can hurt the sensitivity of their beloved audience, of all those misfortunes that the presenters communicate with so much energy and underground morbid. Neither you …

