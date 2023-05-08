His transparency operation on Twitter must not have pleased his colleagues: Roberto Mantovani, a taxi driver from Bologna who has been publishing online all the receipts of his working days since the beginning of May in controversy with the No Pos, found his taxi with three flat tires after I left it parked in Roosevelt Square. “It is not possible. Let’s hope the police have a camera here at the cab post. Have a good day”, the comment in the video in which the taxi driver shows the damage suffered. Then in the tweet he adds: “Ehm no, I wanted to start at 7 but I have a drop in blood pressure and I will have to change my plans. Patience. These things happen”.

Today…#8May🚕

DAY shift Monday, traffic, chaos, many colleagues at the stands, customers of the “day” without the sympathetic energy of “those of the night”. Happy Monday everyone 💪 — RobertoRedSox (@RobertoRedSox) May 8, 2023

Mantovani, known on social media as RedSox, filed a complaint for the damage. He had recently suffered insults and death threats on the “social group reserved for taxi drivers” which he himself photographed commenting: “Now let’s move on to death threats but this just means that we are on the right track, full speed ahead”. Many showed solidarity with him after the video released this morning: “Come on Roberto, your battle is sacrosanct!”.