Moscow. The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, victim in December of a spectacular cooling liquid leak while docked to the International Space Station (ISS), landed on Tuesday in Kazakhstan without crew members, as planned, according to images released by the Russian agency Roscosmos. .

The capsule landed at 5:46 p.m. local time (11:46 a.m. GMT) in the steppe of this huge Central Asian country, according to the live televised broadcast of Roscosmos.

Roscosmos indicated in a statement that 218 kilos of cargo, including the results of scientific experiments, were transported aboard the Soyuz MS-22, which landed southeast of the city of Jezkazgan (center).

This ship, which was originally to carry American astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitri Peteline to Earth, had suffered a spectacular coolant leak.

This incident was due to the impact of a micrometeorite according to Moscow, which decided to send the MS-23 ship as a replacement.

The leak of the cooling liquid had caused concern regarding the temperature that could be reached inside the ship when it returned to Earth.

The three members of MS-22, who had taken off at the end of September 2022, were due to return to Earth at the end of March, but they will not finally return until September.