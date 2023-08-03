Home page World

Split

The badly damaged car freighter “Fremantle Highway” in the North Sea. © Arca/Rijkswaterstaat/Coastguard of the Netherlands/dpa

After the fire on board, the car freighter “Fremantle Highway” is anchored about 16 kilometers off the Dutch coast. Now he is to be towed to a safe haven.

Schiermonnikoog – The car freighter, which was severely damaged by a major fire in the North Sea, will be towed to the Dutch seaport of Eemshaven this Thursday. This was announced by the water authority on Thursday night. Eemshaven is the closest seaport to the freighter’s current anchorage off the Wadden Sea island of Schiermonnikoog. dpa