The starred chef Marco Sacco, of the Piccolo Lago restaurant in Mergozzo (in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola), and the restaurant manager Raffaella Marchetti, go to trial. The two defendants, in the ongoing trial in Verbania, are accused of culpable personal injury and trade in harmful food substances. Let’s go over the facts. On July 10, 2021, a wedding banquet is held in the two-Michelin-star restaurant, which unfortunately does not go as planned. About 75 guests, in fact, had food poisoning.

Among the symptoms nausea, vomiting, dysentery and abdominal cramps. The investigations by the Nas of Turin established that the clams, served raw in a risotto together with borage, were contaminated by norovirus. The defense of Sacco and Marchetti insists on the fact that the clams were served without being treated in the restaurant, and that therefore there are no responsibilities attributable to the two: “The ASL has carried out tests on a sample of clams and it has been ascertained that the contamination did not occur due to the restaurateur’s fault, but in a food that had been bought”, lawyer Marco Ferrero explains to ANSA.

The lawyer added that the clams “had a label in which it was not written anywhere that if they are eaten raw there is a risk of norovirus, nor was it indicated that they should be eaten after cooking. On the other hand, that type of clam was shelled cold, with a particular technique that allows the pulp to be separated from the shells without cooking, precisely for use raw. My client complied with the product label and instructions.”

The indictment, on the other hand, maintains that there would have been more stringent indications regarding the use of clams in the technical data sheet of the product. But – replies Ferrero – that same card “was not in the possession of the restaurateur, who receives only the product with the label”. Meanwhile, in the last hearing in closed session, the postponement of the discussion to 20 December was ordered. About fifty offended parties formed themselves in the process. Claims for compensation for several tens of thousands of euros have been made.