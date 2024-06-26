The head of Ural Plants supplied the Ministry of Internal Affairs with foreign radios under the guise of Russian ones

The Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow on Monday, June 24, arrested the General Director of Ural Plants Vasily Musin.

Musin is accused under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). He will be held in custody until August 17.

Ural Plants is engaged in the design and production of communications equipment for law enforcement agencies, industry and transport and logistics enterprises.

Musin is suspected of a scam worth tens of millions of rubles

According to investigators, Musin stole money that the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs allocated as part of ensuring the execution of the state defense order.

According to preliminary information, Musin’s actions caused damage to the state amounting to 50 million rubles. source in the security forces

Musin installed foreign radio stations instead of Russian ones

According to the investigation, the general director of Ural Plants, under a government contract, organized the supply of foreign-made radio stations under the guise of Russian goods. According to the data TASSat different times at least eight contracts were concluded between Ural Plants and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The investigation continues to clarify all the circumstances and check the possible involvement of other persons in the fraudulent scheme.

In early June, in Primorye, law enforcement officers detained the former director of production at the plant management of the VP ERA organization, Maxim Bredun, and the general director of VSK, Vladislav Maryin, due to fraud with a government order worth 29 million rubles.