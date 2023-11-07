Head of GVA Mrochko: warehouses were damaged in Kyiv-controlled Kherson

In Ukrainian-controlled Kherson, warehouses were damaged. This was stated by the Kiev-appointed head of the city military administration (GVA) Roman Mrochko in Telegram.

“For the second time in eight days, the Russian army struck the same territory in Kherson. Warehouses destroyed. They were empty,” the publication says.

Earlier, the head of the regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, said that in the Dnepropetrovsk region near Krivoy Rog, an infrastructure facility was hit after a series of explosions. He clarified that, according to preliminary information, no people were injured.