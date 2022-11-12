“Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” showed a video of the damage to the undermined Antonovsky bridge

TelegramThe channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring” showed a video from a drone, which depicts damage to the Antonovsky bridge connecting both parts of Kherson.

The footage shows all the destroyed spans and damage from strikes from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), from which the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit the bridge for several months.

Earlier, footage of the explosion of the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson appeared on the network. The video also shows the houses behind which the object is located. Emergency services confirmed the destruction of two spans of the Antonovsky bridge.