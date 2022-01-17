The Republic of Tatarstan estimated the amount of damage caused to the forest fund in 2021. The amount amounted to 56 million rubles, said the Minister of Forestry Ravil Kuzyurov at the final meeting of the board of the department on January 17.

Over the past year, forest inspectors conducted more than 20 thousand patrols in the forests of the region and drew up 402 acts of violation of the law. The total amount of damage caused to the forest exceeded 56 million rubles. “Tatar-inform”.

Also in 2021, inspectors drew up 1.1 thousand protocols on administrative offenses. As a result, 951 resolutions were issued on bringing to administrative responsibility, fines were imposed for 5.4 million rubles. At the same time, 447 fines for 1.9 million rubles were recovered.

“The results of control and supervisory activities have shown that we still need to seriously work in this direction,” the minister commented.