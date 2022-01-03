Home page politics

The damage was reported in the New Year © Hendrik Schmidt / dpa

The state security has taken over the investigation into the damage to the constituency office of the Saxon CDU member of the Bundestag Marco Wanderwitz.

Zwönitz / Chemnitz – The state security has taken over the investigation into the damage to the constituency office of the Saxon CDU member of the Bundestag Marco Wanderwitz. The extent to which there is a political background is still unclear, said the Chemnitz Police Department on Monday upon request. It will be determined in all directions.

The damage in Zwönitz (Erzgebirgskreis) had been reported to the police on New Year’s. According to her information, strangers probably detonated pyrotechnics on the window of the office. This damaged the pane and the window frame. Until recently, Wanderwitz was the federal government’s commissioner for the East and has repeatedly warned of problems with right-wing extremism in Saxony and East Germany.

“Attacks on representatives of the people are attacks on our democracy,” wrote Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) on Twitter. “I very much hope that the offenses will be cleared up quickly and that the perpetrators will be convicted.” (dpa)