THE damage caused by hailstorm on the car bodywork are always frequent with the bad weather and when the temperature drops in the presence of a strong storm. In these situations our car is put to the test both for corrosion but above all for hailstorm which can be very harmful to the bodywork and windshields when it hits hard.

Giant hailstones that cause enormous damage to car bodies

Under certain conditions of precipitation atmospheric fall some real pieces of ice also called “hailstones”With spherical or spheroidal shapes of various sizes, from the smallest to those with a diameter of a few centimeters that always cause damage, sometimes even considerable.

The hailed car

THE hailstones can reach very large dimensions and in this case there is in fact the risk of finding a machine totally damaged by dents and definitely disfigured by bubbles: it is also said that theso small car is “hailstorm”.

Car windows, rear window, damaged by hail as big as tennis balls

Bodywork damaged by hail how to do it

How to do if unpleasantly we find ourselves with the bodywork damaged by hail? For those who find themselves in this situation, or with thetotally damaged car however there are solutions that allow you to repair the damage caused by hail without resorting to the coachbuilder to repaint it: they are the “Dent puller” or “dent remover” thanks to which, as if by magic, stamps disappear on the bodywork which returns perfectly smooth.

Damage and bubbles on the body caused by hail

Who is the dent remover (dent puller)?

The dent remover (or dent remover) is a professional than using a particular technique with use of specific equipment manages to repair the damage to the bodywork caused by hail without repainting. The advantage of the puller is that the repair is done ‘on site’, without having to move the vehicle. This is because the equipment used by the dent remover can be transported easily.

Equipment used by the pullers

Dent remover, how the dent puller technique works to repair damage from hail on the bodywork

When the hail creates extensive damage to the car body we turn to a specialized technician called dent remover. The applied methodology is the “PDR” techniques (Paintless Dent Repair, i.e. repair without painting that gives shape to the metal in the best possible way, that is restoring the original configuration without any invasive intervention and without impacting the paint, but applying the right force in the opposite direction to the force that caused the damage.

Magical dent removal technique when possible

Fundamental prerequisite for using the dent removal technique it is therefore that the original paint has not been damaged and that there is only a recess or a bump in the sheet. The damages that can be repaired by the ‘dent remover’ are the classic flap, a dent, a line or streak and finally the hail stamp.

The dent removal technician is a figure specialized in this technique capable of making the body look like new again

Dent removal technique to solve the damage caused by hail

There dent removal techniquewhen applicable, is based on the use of semi-rigid plastic mushrooms which, fixed on the damaged part with special hot glue, are subsequently “pulled” with pliers commonly called “mushroom pullers” by means of a constant and regular movement on the damaged part. Through this operation the sheet metal is returned to its original shape by exploiting its typical and natural “memory effect”.

The plastic mushrooms used by the pullers to repair the damage caused by hail on the bodywork

When thedent is more extensivemore mushrooms are used to cover the entire damaged area or real levers are preferred that the technician, as a true craftsman, manages according to his hand (the heavier you have, the lighter the levers must be).

The equipment of the dent puller, there are hammers, tips, mushrooms etc.

There are also specific equipment on the market for the repair of bodywork dents such as the one presented in the video below.

Tool for repairing car body dents

Dent remover repairs hail damage, how it’s done

How do the puller to repair damage without repainting? The dent remover uses specific equipment and operates through “micro pushes” and “micro pulls” on both the exposed and the hidden side of the sheet. To do this “massage” he also uses iron or steel levers, having different dimensions and specially designed to be able to reach all parts of the vehicle bodywork.

Damage to the car body caused by hail

Essential element of the dent removal technique on the bodywork is the horizontal lines lamp which is used, not only to illuminate the damaged area well, but also and above all, based on how the lines projected on the stamp are deformed, to understand how wide and deep it is and how, slowly, with the use of the mushrooms and levers, it is repaired.

Dent puller lamp to highlight the surface of the body

When the lines projected on the sheet have returned completely horizontal, it means that the stamp has returned and the repair has been carried out perfectly.

Dull removal technique not only for hail car damage

There dent removal technique and in general the PDR methodologies, they are not only used to repair damage to the car caused by hail but also for other types of repairs such as, for example, the classic dents on the sides of cars, called “complex dents”.

How the dents of the body are eliminated by the pullers

A method used in cases of hail bumps, and not only, which have compromised the paint and which ideally is halfway between PDR techniques and traditional processes is the Push to Paintthat is to say push to paint.

It is a technique that allows you to repair damage to the bodywork by limiting the use of some materials (such as putty), but which, unlike PDR, includes painting. The Push to Paint it does not replace traditional sheet metal work but can work alongside it to reduce processing times and increase the quality of the result.

Dent puller in action

Dent puller profession (dent remover)

Usually the Puller is a professional independent or is part of a network and can be part of structures organized at national level such as “The lightning coachbuilder“, I Masters of the Hail and others.

Then there are real companies specializing in this technique like Eurograndine, Dent Pull Center or Erre bodywork in Turin, La Ventosa di Garbagnate Milanese MI and many others that you can search for on Google or track down via the trusted coachbuilder.

Specialized dent puller workshop at work on a Peugeot 208

Advantages, repair times and costs

Thanks to the pullers you can repair hail damage without repainting the car which will remain so intact and original. As for repair times, these are reduced compared to a traditional body shop. With a slight hail the puller will take one to three days, while in cases of greater damage it can get to two weeks.

Bodywork repair cost with dent puller

How much does it cost to repair the car? The cost of the repair depends on various factors but related to the size of the hailstones: the larger their diameter the greater the damage.

Small dents that can be repaired by the dent puller

For an average damage the cost of the repair can fluctuate between 500 and 2,000 EUR. In very difficult and serious cases the price can go up: even 4,900 euro is how much the repair could cost if the hailstorm occurred with large grains and the car was exposed to the phenomenon for a long time. Spare parts must also be added to the cost when necessary.

In short, in the end we can say that the puller is the quickest and cheapest solution to repair damage to the body caused by hail.

Adviseif you don’t have a garage to repair your car and if you live in an area where hail is frequent, I also recommend an insurance policy extended to natural events.

Video dent removal technique how it works

