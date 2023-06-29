In an interview with People’s Gazettemilitary analyst and reserve colonel Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho stated that the mutiny of the mercenary group Wagner indicated a fragility of the Russian forces, since it “clearly demonstrates that there is a serious flaw in the conduct of the relationship between the Wagner group and the Russian regular forces”, but warned that a quick resolution of the episode requires caution in analyzing its impact on the war in Ukraine.

“In theory, Russian conflicts can benefit Ukraine if they weaken leadership and undermine hierarchy and discipline. But, as the case was quickly resolved and the president [Vladimir] Putin made several demonstrations of support for his generals, it may be that the damage to troop morale and the exercise of leadership has been contained”, highlighted the analyst.

