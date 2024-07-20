Damage to energy infrastructure facility reported in Sumy region

An energy infrastructure facility has been damaged in Sumy Oblast, the Ukrainian TV channel “Obshchestvennoye” reported. Telegram.

According to the source, the object in question is in the city of Konotop. “Rescuers are eliminating the consequences,” the local administration reported.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine is experiencing problems due to the destruction of energy infrastructure. According to Western journalists, this has a negative impact on all areas: industry, trade, gas and water supply, and heating. The situation is expected to become more critical, especially by winter.