Head of Kherson OVA Prokudin: critical infrastructure facility damaged

In the territory of the Kherson region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), a critical infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of an explosion. This was reported in Telegram The head of the Kiev-appointed regional military administration (OVA), Alexander Prokudin, reported.

“A critical infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline were hit,” the publication says.

It is not specified which object exactly is being discussed.

Earlier, on the night of July 12, explosions were heard in Kherson. At that time, an air raid alarm sounded in the part of the region controlled by Kyiv.