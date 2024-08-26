Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Lysak reported damage to infrastructure

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Sergey Lysak reported in his Telegram-channel about damage to infrastructure in the region.

According to him, the infrastructure was damaged in the Nikopol district. “Damaged infrastructure, enterprise, solar panels (…) Power lines and a gas pipeline were affected,” the official wrote.

Earlier it became known that the National Energy Company (NEC) Ukrenergo will revise its plans for the winter due to Russian strikes on Ukraine, which were carried out on August 26.

At the same time, NEC Supervisory Board member Yuriy Boyko was unable to assess how much the attack would affect the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system, as well as the ability to provide electricity to consumers.