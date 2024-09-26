Head of Nikolaev OVA Kim reported damage to energy infrastructure

In the Nikolaev region, as a result of the strike, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged. This was reported in Telegram head of the local regional military administration (OVA) Vitaly Kim.

«[Вооруженные силы России] “An energy infrastructure facility in the region was attacked, and subscribers were disconnected,” the publication says.

It is noted that the electricity supply has been partially restored, but restoration work is ongoing. It is not specified which energy facility was damaged.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the destruction of all thermal power plants in the country. According to him, the country’s energy system is 80 percent destroyed.