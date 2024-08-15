Head of Kherson OVA: critical infrastructure facilities damaged in the region

Critical infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, appointed by Kiev, in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, after the explosions in the past 24 hours, “critical infrastructure facilities” in the region were damaged. However, he did not specify which facilities he was talking about.

Earlier, in the Kherson region, a multi-storey building caught fire due to a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the Kakhovka municipal district administration, Pavlo Filipchuk, said that the Ukrainian army was once again shelling the houses of civilians.

Earlier, damage to critical infrastructure was reported in Kherson. A section of the high-voltage network supplying electricity to the Korabel microdistrict was damaged.