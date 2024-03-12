The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported damage to an oil pipeline in the Poltava region

In the Poltava region of Ukraine, a main oil pipeline was damaged. About this in Telegram reported the country's Ministry of Energy.

It is reported that two damages were discovered on the oil pipeline as a result of the shelling. However, no oil spill occurred, the Ministry of Energy clarified.

A powerful explosion on another Ukrainian oil pipeline occurred in September 2023 near Ivano-Frankivsk. As a result of the breakthrough, an oil spill occurred over an area of ​​100 square meters, after which a fire broke out near the village of Strimba.

As a result of the incident, six people were injured, including two children.