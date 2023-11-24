Head of the Kharkov Administration Sinegubov: infrastructure facility damaged

An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Kharkov region. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration (OMA) Oleg Sinegubov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the infrastructure facility is located in the village of Aleksandrovka, Bogodukhovsky district.

On November 23, explosions were reported in the Poltava region of Ukraine. It was clarified that the authorities were announcing an air raid alert in the region. The day before, air defense systems were activated in the Kyiv region. Warning signals were sounding across the region. The alarm was also in effect in the Chernigov, Poltava, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, and Nikolaev regions.