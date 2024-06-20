Head of the Kyiv OVA Kravchenko: the enterprise was damaged after a missile attack

In the Kyiv region, as a result of a missile strike, an enterprise was damaged and several power lines were interrupted. About this on Facebook said the head of the local regional military administration (OVA) Ruslan Kravchenko.

“Power lines and equipment of one of the enterprises were damaged,” the official said in a statement.

On the night of June 20, an air raid siren sounded in the Ukrainian capital. It was not specified which object was damaged as a result of the attack.

Earlier, the Ukrenergo company announced damage to a group of energy infrastructure facilities as a result of Russian strikes in Ukraine. The strikes were carried out in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kyiv regions of Ukraine, as well as in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by the Ukrainian army.