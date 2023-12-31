Damage to a gas pipeline was reported in the Kursk region after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the Kursk region, a gas pipeline was reported damaged after shelling from Ukraine. Governor Roman Starovoyt stated this in Telegram.

On December 31, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the village of Gorodishche, Rylsky district, he explained. This settlement is located on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

No one was injured as a result of the attack, Starovoit emphasized. In one of the households, windows were broken due to the shelling, and the façade and fence were also damaged. To eliminate the consequences of the attack, a team of gas workers and electricians left for Gorodishche.

Earlier, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone was shot down in the sky over the Kursk region. The Ministry of Defense reported that the destroyed device belonged to the class of aircraft-type drones. It was eliminated by air defense systems on duty.