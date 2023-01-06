Netizens shared this Friday (6.jan.2023) memes mocking the tour carried out by the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, 56 years old, to show the conditions of the Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency.

The President’s wife, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), received a reporting team from GloboNews and presented “damage” left by the previous administration, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He cited frayed carpets, worn wooden floorboards, plaster seeping ceiling area near a glass door. In all governments, however, when a president leaves the residence, there are repairs to be made.

With thousands of publications on the subject, the tour de Janja was among the most talked about topics on Twitter. the deputy Joyce Hasselmann (PSDB-SP), for example, said that it was enough for the previous occupants to trigger a maintenance team.

Here are some shared memes: