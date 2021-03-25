Bloomberg has calculated the damage to the global economy from the blockage of the Suez Canal, where the super-large container ship Evergreen ran aground at the end of March. According to the newspaper, it is $ 9.6 billion a day.

This is the average cost of goods transported in both directions on the Suez Canal, which is now inaccessible to ships. Currently, between 165 and 185 vessels are awaiting the opportunity to sail along the route.

According to analysts, 50 cargo ships pass through the canal every day. Those who are now stuck in a jam because of Evergreen own the world’s largest logical companies, including AP Moller-Maersk A / S, Mediterranean Shipping Co., Ocean Network Express Pte, and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.

Among other things, deliveries of about 13 million barrels of oil and petroleum products are delayed. About 2.6 million barrels of these are of Russian origin.