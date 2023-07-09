Rain, wind and thunderstorms have caused damage in various places in the country. Streets were flooded, trees blew over and lightning struck in some places. Weather institute KNMI, which issued code orange for six provinces, expects the showers to leave the country via the north in the course of the evening.

The storm seems to have caused a lot of damage, especially in the east of the country. In Enschede and Hengelo trees blew over. A number of houses are severely damaged. The fire brigade in Twente received ninety damage reports in a short time. In Oldenzaal, the fire brigade also had to come into action. There, a father and two children were taken from a floating car, the daily newspaper reports Tubantia.

In the Zwolle region, streets and cellars were flooded because it rained heavily for about an hour. Reports of flooding also come from Limburg, for example from Spaubeek and Kerkrade.

Lightning strikes led to fires in homes here and there. In Haren, Groningen, a suspected lightning strike led to a major fire in a farmhouse. Because the smoke that is released passes over the Groningen village, residents have been called up with an NL Alert to close windows and doors. Around 6 p.m., the fire brigade went to the fire on Oosterweg, in the heart of the village.

Because the fire is ‘completely spreading’, it was quickly scaled up to a very large fire. No one was home at the time the fire broke out, a spokesman for the fire service said. According to him, the house is “completely on fire.” Extinguishing will take some time.

Two homes were also hit in Berkel-Enschot (North Brabant), and Swifterbant (Flevoland) and Horst aan de Maas (Limburg) were also hit.

Code orange

The KNMI warned today for thunderstorms, hail and strong gusts of wind, especially in the north and east of the country. Code orange has been issued for various provinces, for Friesland, Drenthe, Overijssel and Groningen it was valid until 8 p.m. and in Gelderland until 7 p.m. Code yellow was used in other provinces.

Also on Boulevard 1945 in Enschede, several large trees were blown over by the storm. © News United/Dennis Bakker



Several festivals were canceled on Sunday due to the impending bad weather. Among other things, the Awakenings Summer Festival in Hilvarenbeek in Brabant and Bospop in Weert in Limburg were cancelled. The Guilty Pleasure Festival in Amsterdam was also canceled on Sunday. The outdoor attractions in Efteling were closed for a short time on Sunday afternoon. Because the storm passed quickly, the attractions could soon be reopened, says a spokesperson for the amusement park in Kaatsheuvel in Brabant.