Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Damage control The excavator cut off the main line of the Hiekkaharju water tower: water flooded the school yard

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

City|Damage control

Hiekkaharju school was safely emptied of pupils. Follow-up work at the school continues.

From Vantaa A large flood formed in the yard of Hiekkaharju school on Friday afternoon.

The flooding revealed the broken main line of the Hiekkaharju water tower next to the school.

It is reported from the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department that the excavator had cut off the main line of the water tower, allowing water to drain into the school yard and further into the school basement.

Pupils and staff were safely taken out of the school.

Present was nine units, according to the rescue agency’s follow-up bulletin. In addition to the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department, VPK’s units also participated in the damage prevention.

Rescue Department Vacuum water from both the school yard and the basement. After three in the afternoon, further post-control work was carried out at the site.

The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department said about it in a tweet.

See also  Nadia Moussaid candid about embryo selection: 'What you have to undergo as a woman'

#Damage #control #excavator #cut #main #line #Hiekkaharju #water #tower #water #flooded #school #yard

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would already have the name of its sequel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.