“Kommersant”: the damage caused by explosions in the Crimea is estimated at 200 million rubles

According to preliminary estimates, a series of explosions that occurred at the airport in Novofedorovka in the Saksky district of Crimea caused damage of 200 million rubles, the exact amount will be announced later by the special commission. About this with reference to the Council of Ministers of Crimea informs “Kommersant”.

Commenting on the current situation, the head of the republic, Sergei Aksyonov, assured journalists that the damage was already being assessed, and lists of victims were also being formed. “All applications will be considered with my participation,” he promised.

The head of Crimea indicated that as a result of the incident, 62 high-rise buildings were damaged, as well as 20 commercial facilities and several dozen private houses. Among the most common damage, he named broken windows, as well as glazing of doors and balconies. In addition, dozens of cars were damaged or destroyed during the explosions.

According to Aksenov, the restoration of the damaged buildings will begin after the employees of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia complete their work in the emergency zone. It is noted that the money for the restoration of objects is planned to be allocated from the reserve fund.

Earlier it was reported that in Novofedorovka, located in the Saksky district, after explosions at the airport, a state of emergency (ES) was introduced on a municipal scale.

A series of explosions near the village of Novofedorovka in Crimea occurred on August 9. One person died – it turned out to be a 58-year-old local resident. The Ministry of Defense reported that the explosions occurred on the territory of the Saki military airfield, where aviation ammunition detonated. Later, the department said that violation of fire safety requirements was considered as the main cause of ammunition explosions at the airfield.