The security device arranged by the Police for the coastal classic between Unión Magdalena and Junior de Barranquilla, was insufficient and once again a match at the Sierra Nevada stadium in Santa Marta got out of control due to the bad behavior of the fans.

The commitment was about to end in a draw, when violent clashes began between the bars of both groups.

There were attacks with fists, knives, bottles and even chairs that were pulled from the stands.

Several dozen fans ended up with injuries, and at least two with serious damage to the extreme that had to be sent from the emergency room to care centers. There is no official figure yet.

(In context: Magdalena vs. Junior, canceled due to a fight between fans in Santa Marta)

The fight lasted for more than 20 minutes

One of the Junior fans affected by the fight.

The uniformed men reacted to try to stop the rioters, but the atmosphere was one of chaos.

For more than 20 minutes the brawl lasted, leaving destruction in the stadium and a shameful image at the national level.

Innumerable videos circulate on social networks that leave the samaria fan very bad again.

The eastern grandstand was the most affected by the reaction of the so-called fans who used the chairs as a weapon of defense and attack.

The commander of the Metropolitan Police, Colonel Jesús Manuel de Los Reyes, had requested that a change be made in the match schedule due to the high possibilities that there would be disturbances of public order and the difficulties of acting in the area where the stadium is located. .

“The conditions around the Sierra Nevada are not good and we do not have the technology that allows us to monitor the events from the air,” said the senior officer.

(You may be interested in: Juan Cruz Real: “It’s a sad moment for football, this can’t happen”)

According to the highest police authority in the capital of Magdalena, when the matches end, criminal acts usually take place in the areas adjacent to the stage where there is no lighting.

Roger Urieles

For the time

Santa Marta

@rogeruv