New day of the Saudi Professional League in which two teams that find themselves in two very different situations in the classification face each other. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is a team that since the beginning of the season has been considering the leadership of the classification that it managed to have for several days but that is now slipping away. On the other hand, Damac is in the middle of the classification, that is, they have been knowing all season that they are not playing for much since they have a team to maintain themselves but not to reach the top positions.
Damac vs Al-Nassr match information
City: Almahalah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Damac Club Stadium
Date: Friday April 5
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
More news about the Saudi Arabian league
How can Damac vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in Spain?
Marca.com
How can Damac vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How will Damac vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+
How will Damac vs Al-Nassr be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Hazem SC
|
0-0 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Khaleej
|
Defeat 0-1
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Hilal SFC
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Wehda
|
1-0 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
Defeat 0-2
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Abha
|
Victory 0-8
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Tai SC
|
5-1 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ahli SFC
|
0-1 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ain
|
Victory 4-3
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al-Raed
|
Defeat 1-3
|
Saudi Pro League
Damac: The team currently does not have anyone injured or suspended for this match.
Al Nassr: Those injured by Al-Nassr are Abdulelah Al Amri, Aziz Behich, Sultan Al Ghanam, Anderson Talisca and Waleed Abdullah.
Damac: M. Zeghba, A. Bedrane, F. Chafaï, D. Al-Anazi, Ramzi Solan, Bader Munshi, A. Majrashi, N. Stanciu, A. Al-Bishi, G. N'koudou and A. Al-Zaein.
Al Nassr: Ospina, Yahya, Lajami, Laporte, Telles, Al-Najei, Brozovic, Mané, Otávio, Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo.
From 90min we think that Al-Nassr is one step ahead of Damac and is playing much more than their rivals, therefore, we believe that they will win the match even if they play away from home.
Damac 0-2 Al-Nassr
#Damac #AlNassr #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply