Next Thursday, December 7, the Al Ittihad from French Karim Benzema visit to Damac in it Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium for Matchday 16 of the Saudi Arabia Professional League.
Damac comes from defeating 2-4 Al Fayhathanks to a double from the Cameroonian midfielder Georges-Kévin Nkoudoumore targets from Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani and the gambian Assan Ceesay. With this, they are eighth in the table with 21 units.
On the other hand, the Jeddah Tigers They come from defeating 4-2 at Al-Khaleej with Brazilian goals Igor Coronado, Karim Benzema, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Zakaria Al Hawsawi. He Elderly He is in fourth position with 28 points.
When? Thursday, December 7
Place: Abha, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz
Schedule: 9:00 a.m. (Mexico), 12:00 p.m. (Argentina)
Channel: FOX Sports 2
streaming: fuboTV, FOX Sports App
Apart from defeating Al Fayha in the Saudi League, Damac also added a victory in the local tournament previously by beating 4-2 against Abha and before that he divided units by going 2-2 with Al Ahli and 0-0 against Al Taawoun.
You should closely follow Georges-Kévin N’Koudouwho after joining the team on August 14 after leaving the Besiktas, is in top shape. For now the winger has eleven goals and four assists, being the third highest scorer in the team. Saudi Leaguebehind the Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic (13) and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (14).
Goalie: Mohammed Al Mahasna
Defenses: Abdelkader Bedrane, Farouk Chafai, Dhari Al Anazi, Sanousi Al Hawsawi
Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Domagoj Antolic, Nicolae Stanciu
Forwards: Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou, Ahmad Yousef Zain
Just last Monday, the team led by the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo won 2-1 against Sepahan of Iran, in a duel corresponding to the last day of the Group Stage of the Asian Champions League. In this way, they secured first place in Group C with 15 points and secured their place in the round of 16. The victory was achieved without the presence of Karim Benzemawho had a problem in his back, which he suffered since last weekend.
El Muñeco has gone four duels since his arrival without knowing defeat, after a draw and three consecutive wins.
Goalie: Abdullah Al-Mayouf
Defenses: Ahmed Hegazi, Luiz Felipe, Zakaria Al Hawsawi, Muhannad Al-Shanqiti
Midfielders: Faisal Al Ghamdi, Fabinho Tavares, Jota Filipe, Marwan Al Sahafi
Forwards: Saleh Al-Jamaan, Abderrazak Hamdallah
Damac 4-2 Al Ittihad
