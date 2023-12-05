The celebration in the Al Ittihad locker room after reaching the Round of 16 of the Asian Champions? WITH THE GALLARDO DOLLY AND HIS TECHNICAL BODY IN THE MIDDLE!! 📷 @ittihad pic.twitter.com/6ABjUAqYYu — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 4, 2023

😱 GALLARDO STILL UNDEFINED IN SAUDI ARABIA ✅ Al Ittihad beat Al Khaleej 4-2 on matchday 15 of the First Division ⚽ Goals from Igor Coronado, Benzema, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Zakaria Al Hawsawi 🚨 THE BAD: the Cat asked for the change in the PT and set off the alarms pic.twitter.com/temDRWRoWM — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) November 30, 2023

You should closely follow Georges-Kévin N’Koudouwho after joining the team on August 14 after leaving the Besiktas, is in top shape. For now the winger has eleven goals and four assists, being the third highest scorer in the team. Saudi Leaguebehind the Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic (13) and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (14).

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou renaît de ses cendres en Arabie saoudite !https://t.co/pYqKggbS6g — Foot Mercato (@footmercato) December 1, 2023

El Muñeco has gone four duels since his arrival without knowing defeat, after a draw and three consecutive wins.