After the debut of Neymar’s club in the AFC Champions League in the match in which they would tie by one goal, they will have to return to the league competition and this time they will do so against Damac, the penultimate classified. Today we will tell you all the necessary information prior to this match of the first classified in the Saudi championship.
Here is all the necessary information before the match:
In which stadium is Damac vs Al Hilal played?
City: Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 09:00 in Mexico, 12:00 in Argentina
How can you watch Damac vs Al Hilal on television in Spain?
brand.com
How can you watch Damac vs Al Hilal on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Damac vs Al Hilal on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Damac vs Al Hilal on television in the United States?
FOX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Wahda
|
4-2D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ettifaq
|
3-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Shabab
|
1-1E
|
Saudi League
|
Riyadh
|
2-2E
|
Saudi League
|
Al Taee
|
1-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Navbahor
|
1-1E
|
AFC Champions League
|
Riyadh
|
6-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ittihad
|
3-4V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ettifaq
|
2-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Raed
|
0-4V
|
Saudi League
For this match the local team, Damac, will be able to play with all its players and try to score some points against the first placed team in the Saudi league.
On the part of Al Hilal, they will also be able to count on all the personnel for this match and try to continue with the positive streak in the Saudi league and continue in first place in the standings.
Damac: Abdulbassit; Sanousi, Chafai, Al Shammrani, Darhi Al Anazi; N´Koudou, Antolic, Hamed, Stanciu, Al Bishi; Cesay
Al Hilal: Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Al Shahrani; Ruben Neves, Al Faraj, Michael, Malcom, Neymar; Mitrovic
Damac 1-4 Al Hilal
#Damac #Hilal #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply