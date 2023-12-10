Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 8:30

Appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Flávio Dino will face questions repressed by the opposition in the 12 months he has been at the helm of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Senators promise questions ranging from the minister’s role in the undemocratic acts of 8

from January until his presence at Complexo da Maré, in Rio, and Luciane Barbosa’s meetings

Farias, known as the “Amazonian drug lady”, with advisors from the ministry inside the Palace

of Justice, a case revealed by the Estadão. The hearing at the Constitution and Justice Commission

(CCJ) of the Senate will be on Wednesday, 13.

Accused by the opposition of omission during and after the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília,

Dino was the target of requests for invitation, summons and to provide clarifications to the

Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on January 8th. Two requests for explanations were

approved.

The main point of disagreement with opposition parliamentarians was over the release of the images

of the ministry building’s security cameras. Dino delivered recordings of four of the 185

existing cameras on site and stated, in August, that the recordings were erased, after a

time, by the responsible company. Now, senators, like Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS), want to return

to the topic. “We requested the images, but he denied, because the images were compromising for the

Lula government and for him, including”, he said.

Another point to address, says Heinze, is the performance of the security forces responsible for protecting

perimeter at the time of the invasion. “The National Force had already been mobilized. Why didn’t you act? A

The Palace’s own Presidential Guard, why were they silent in the case? Many things he

covered up. If he covered up as a minister, he will do much more as a Supreme Court minister

Brazilian.”

INDICATION. Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) assesses that Dino’s absence from CPMI opens

space for the matter to predominate in the process of approving the nominee to the STF. The opposition

he even called for the minister’s indictment in a parallel report delivered to the commission. “The shape

how he treated the Senate, especially during the CPMI era, with total discourtesy and

disregard, not responding to what was requested by the National Congress, not giving the

answers requested by CPMI… We will listen and ask, but some things will be mentioned

in this sense”, stated Izalci.

Another episode that the opposition plans to highlight is the minister’s visit to the Nova Holanda favela, which

is part of Complexo da Maré, in Rio. On the occasion, Dino participated in the launch of a bulletin

about violence and met community leaders from the community at the invitation of the NGO Redes da Maré.

The visit, which took place on March 13 of this year, became the target of opponents who accused the

minister of having links with organized crime.

“On the issue of drugs, another problem. The way he went to Rio, climbed into those mouths of

smoke… It’s totally different, he doesn’t seem to be an exempt person, as a minister of

Supreme Court. Unfortunately, the level of the highest Brazilian Court is falling a lot. Then,

that became politics,” said Heinze.

The recent case revealed by Estadãowhich showed that Dino’s advisors received

a member of the Comando Vermelho from the ministry building should also be approached.

The government base wants to highlight Dino’s professional life and highlight his work in court.

“Based on the climate that is being created by the extreme right so far, I believe that this hearing will be

marked by many controversies, by many conflicts. I am fully convinced that the minister, the

future minister of the Supreme Court, Flávio Dino will have the necessary tranquility to avoid falling into

provocations and even adopt a different style than he has always adopted, of confronting these

segments of the extreme right”, says senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE).

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.