Scoffers say that there are so many archaeological sites in Turkey that one or the other could be flooded. That happens now with Hasankeyf. The AFP photographer Bülent Kilic has documented the fall of the city on the Tigris for years.

A road ends in the reservoir, with the newly built Hasankeyf settlement in the background. Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP

The list of sites sunk in Turkey under the water of the dams along the Tigris and Euphrates rivers is long. The Roman settlement Zeugma is one of them, but some of its sensational mosaics were saved in an emergency excavation in 2000. Another example is the ancient Armenian city of Halfeti, the only place in the world where black roses grow.

In May, President Tayyip Erdogan ceremoniously put the turbines of the Ilisu Dam hydropower plant into operation. For his government, progress means building dams and power stations. The government could also have applied for Hasankeyf, which has been inhabited for 12,000 years and is one of the oldest populated cities, to be recognized as a World Heritage Site.

Now Hasankeyf, created by nature and man, has sunk under the floods of a new reservoir, the area of ​​which is two thirds the size of Lake Constance. In the Neolithic, people had dug caves in the high sandstone cliffs of Hasankeyf and lived in them. As a station on the Silk Road, the city, which was at the extreme end of the Roman Empire, became prosperous. And the medieval Islamic city was one of the sights in eastern Anatolia. For a long time the area was an Armenian settlement area, today Kurds live here. Distant Ankara ignored popular opposition to the project. Protests were forbidden.

In the past few months, more than 70,000 people have been relocated to a new city made of gray concrete cubes. After all, seven historical monuments were saved from the floods. The Rizk Mosque was dismantled and reassembled in the archeology park of the ugly test-tube city. At the Ilisu dam and Hasankeyf it is again evident that no other form of energy destroys nature like hydropower.



The newly built Hasankeyf settlement on the banks of the Ilisu reservoir, which flooded the ancient city.

:



Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP







A mosque from the 15th century is brought to the new settlement of Hasankeyf in heavy goods vehicles.

:



Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP







Young men open parasols in a cafe on the banks of the Tigris.

:



Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP







Men bathe at the Ilisu Dam dam, 82 km southeast of the historic town of Hasankeyf.

:



Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP







Children play on a mighty concrete dome that is supposed to protect a historic mosque from water.

:



Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP







A woman accompanies the exhumation of her father-in-law. Because of the dam project, cemeteries had to be relocated.

:



Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP







A woman looks at a newly built wall near the ancient city of Hasankeyf.

:



Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP







A man brings a fig tree to the newly built Hasankeyf settlement.

:



Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP







A bridge leads from the area of ​​the historic town of Hasankeyf to the newly built settlement of the same name.

:



Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP



