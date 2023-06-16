Dam of Genoa, the underestimated risks on the instability of the seabed

The main project of the Pnrrnamely the Genoa dama monstrous work from 6.2 kilometres and by the cost of 950 million euroswould be at risk tsunami. To support it is the Cnr (National Research Council), which presented a detailed report on the possible dangers. Only on 14 June (when the works had started) – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – the ministry of the Environment has made known its opinion on foundation stability received in April, giving the green light to the construction of the work. However, the overall picture and the data collected are such as to cannot be ruled out at all (although it is not established) the tsunami risk, as one would expect instead when one is about to build a similar infrastructure. The problem it is complex but very serious. In the Ligurian Seain front of Genoa, there are two submarine canyons which, starting from about 100 meters deep, sink to over 2,000. According to the Cnr, the “head” of these canyons is much closer (1.5 km) to the location line of the work than claimed by the designers (who spoke of a distance of 4 km).

A conclusionthat of the Cnr, which – continues Il Fatto – but the ministry now camouflagenot mentioning the non-compliance decreed by the National Research Council, but only the prescription to provide ante operam surveys for a work which, however, is already in progress of execution. A paradox, since the preliminary supplementary investigation is recommended by the Cnr precisely because it could determine the need to retoucheven deeply, the project Of Webuild. But there is an aggravating circumstance. The document was drawn up by the Cnr on April 18th and sent to the ministry. However, instead of publishing it immediately, the ministry waited a month.

