Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk visits the flood-affected region in the south-west of the country. © Krzysztof Swiderski/PAP/dpa

After heavy rainfall, a dam in southwest Poland is overwhelmed by the water masses. Settlements in the mountainous region near the Czech border have to be evacuated.

Warsaw – After heavy rainfall, a dam in southwest Poland overflowed. “The dam in Miedzygorze is overflowing. Although water has been released, it has reached its highest level! The water inflow is huge,” wrote the Lower Silesian municipality of Bystryca Klodzka on X. The situation is critical, and residents of the lower-lying villages are being evacuated, the Regional Water Management Authority in Wroclaw announced.

The dam on the Wilczka stream in Miedzygorze, built at the beginning of the 20th century, is located in the Kłodzko Snębie Mountains on Poland’s border with the Czech Republic. The dam is 29 meters high and the flood protection basin can hold almost a million cubic meters of water. This was not enough during the flood of 1997 – the water overflowed the dam then too. dpa