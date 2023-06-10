Last Tuesday (6), the Nova Kakhovka dam, in Ukraine, was destroyed, releasing a huge volume of water, in the clearest war crime to date in this conflict. As with any event following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is a war of narratives going on, with blame being exchanged. If it is not possible to categorically affirm the authorship of the act, one can analyze the impacts of the destruction of the dam, the consequences and the eventual beneficiaries.

The dam had been built in the 1950s on the Dnieper River, one of the largest in Europe and which divides Ukraine in half. The dam had six turbines generating hydroelectric power, 30 meters high and just over 3 km long. Something little commented on in the coverage about the destruction of the dam is a historical aspect of it. Its construction is directly linked to the use of the waters of the Dnieper.

History

This process included changing the jurisdiction of the Crimean peninsula, which was transferred from the Russian Soviet Republic to the Ukrainian RS in 1954. Since Ukraine’s independence in 1991, and especially since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, this transfer process is debated. It involved historical, political and also logistical issues, since Crimea, then part of the Russian RS, was supplied via territory of the Ukrainian RS.

This included the drinking water supply, expanded with the canal completed in 1957. The canal supplied around 85% of the water consumed in pre-2014 Crimea. The source of drinking water for the canal is the reservoir of the Nova Kakhovka dam. That is, the reservoir was the main source of drinking water in Crimea, whose supply is compromised in the long term. In addition, the reservoir, which contained a water volume of 18 billion cubic meters of water, also supplied agricultural irrigation, including in Crimea.

As a comparison, this is the water volume of 60% of the Itaipu reservoir and greater than Lake Superior, on the US-Canada border, the largest freshwater lake in the world by area. These data serve to illustrate that, although the dam itself was not a gigantic construction or so important in its hydroelectric function, its reservoir was enormous and very important, also due to the fact that the cooling water of the reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, came from the reservoir.

direct impacts

The ensuing flood is still only in the forecasts, as the water continues to advance. Around 40,000 people will be directly affected, with towns and villages flooded in Kherson Oblast. Sadly, at least eight people have already died as a result. Thousands of animals also died, including all of a zoo located near the dam. In addition, the river islands near the mouth of the river serve as breeding grounds for bird species, and flooding compromises this cycle.

There will also be great damage to aquatic life in the region, as the flood will cause the death of fish, the destruction of breeding sites and the mixing of fresh water with salt water at the mouth of the river, also harming fishing. Another problem, according to the former Minister of the Environment of Ukraine Ostap Semerak, is that agricultural deposits of fertilizers and fuel are located in the path of the water, which could be carried away by the flood and contaminate the Black Sea.

All these mentioned effects make Ukrainian and environmental authorities use the term “ecocide” to refer to the destruction of the dam, which also causes long-term impacts, which will require a great effort in the post-war period, with great economic cost. Ukraine holds Russia responsible for the destruction, especially given the fact that the dam is under Russian control, while the Russian government claims the destruction was caused by Ukrainian saboteurs to hold Russia responsible.

Military precedents and motives

Authorities’ statements aside, there are precedents in the current dam attack conflict. At the beginning of the war, in February 2022, the Karachunivske dam was hit by Russian missiles. The following month, a much smaller dam on the Oskil River, a tributary of the Donets, which in turn is a tributary of the Don, was destroyed by the Russians. In November, during the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson oblast, the Nova Kakhovka dam itself was targeted by Ukrainian rockets.

Practically from the beginning of the war, Ukrainians and Russians exchanged accusations that the other side wanted to blow up the dam. The Ukrainian argument, in addition to the fact that the dam was under Russian control, claims that Russian forces deliberately destroyed the dam both as a “scorched earth” policy, but mainly to flood the river on the eve of the expected Ukrainian summer counter-offensive, which is happening right now.

In Kherson Oblast, the Dnieper River served as a line of contact, separating Russian and Ukrainian forces. Flooding makes the offensive difficult. Even minefields were flooded, a factor that hinders the eventual subsequent recovery of the area. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went further and stated that the idea was to flood the city of Kherson. He also stated that the stance of the Russian military administrator appointed to New Kakhovka would demonstrate Russian responsibility.

The Russian government, for its part, claims that the flooding causes far greater harm to Russians than to Ukrainians. These damages include areas controlled by Russia, the destruction of defenses in the region, such as fortified positions and minefields, and the future impairment of Crimea’s fresh water supply. The destruction would have been caused, according to Russia, by saboteurs, not by attacks from a distance. According to several reports, a large explosion was heard around two o’clock in the morning.

The US government, through a Pentagon spokesman, said it would release images that would prove Russian responsibility for the act. Indeed, while it is possible to say that both sides had military motives for the destruction of the dam, the fact that it was under Russian control makes Russian forces more suspect than Ukrainian ones. The use of flooding and the destruction of dams in wars is nothing new in military history.

Major war crime of the conflict

Perhaps the best example is the region of the Netherlands, naturally flooded, with several episodes since the Modern Age. During World War II, the Soviets, Chinese and Nazis used the flooding tactic to stop enemy advances. Also during the war, the British developed techniques and tactics to destroy German dams in the Ruhr valley, the “Dambusters”. In the 1970s, Argentines feared that Itaipu was a “water pump” directed at Buenos Aires.

As a result of this historic process, in 1977, the two Additional Protocols to the Geneva Conventions were agreed. Among the various determinations, article 56 of the first protocol speaks specifically of the protection of dams, which cannot be attacked, even with military objectives, if this attack causes dangerous consequences for the population, the natural environment or the capacity for subsistence. The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam is clearly a war crime.

The current conflict has seen numerous atrocities and reports of atrocities, but none on the scale of the destruction of the dam. It is not about canceling the pain of the individuals affected by the other episodes, but about verifying the current scale of destruction in an act that is a flagrant violation of international law, which clearly protected the dam. With the aggravating factor that it is still not possible to fully measure the destruction that the episode will cause, with unpredictable long-term effects.

There is a third hypothesis: that we will never know who is responsible for the destruction. This is due to the fact that the destruction may have been caused, or at least made possible, by the degradation of the dam, with lack of adequate maintenance due to the conflict. Even before the destruction of the dam, under Russian control, the reservoir was at the highest water level in its history. Let’s just hope that the biggest war crime to date in this conflict doesn’t go unpunished.