The causes that led to the breakage of the Nova Kakhova dam in the Kherson region in Ukraine are not yet fully understood. Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other but a third hypothesis is emerging which does not rule out a structural collapse. In these videos released on Telegram, the fields can be seen literally exploding as the waters pass. In fact, these would be mines hidden in the ground which are triggered by the pressure of the water.
00:29
#Dam #destroyed #Ukraine #water #pressure #detonates #mines #hidden #fields
