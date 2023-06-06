Videos of the dam explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station near Kherson continue to emerge on Ukrainian social media channels. The Ukrainian authorities in Kherson have issued an alert, requesting the evacuation of the population due to the imminent risk of flooding. A safety handbook has been published on social media which provides detailed instructions on the precautions to be taken. The post also warns of the “enemy” spreading disinformation in order to evade responsibility for a possible crime.



