From: Richard Strobl

In Russia, an important railway line is closed after a dam collapse. Delicate news for Putin at a bad time. © Collage: IMAGO / ITAR-TASS // Nexta_TV

A ruptured dam blocks an important Russian trade route. The damage is said to be in the billions and would hit Putin’s economy hard

Moscow – The Ukraine war and the sanctions imposed for the illegal invasion of the neighboring country are damaging Russia’s economy. This has been the case for a long time. But just in the last few weeks the ruble has been in freefall. Putin’s oil and gas engine seems to be running out of steam. At exactly this point in time, a dam bursts – and is likely to cause major problems in the Russian economy.

The incident happened in the Buryatia region. According to regional governor Alexey Tsydenov, a dam broke there – with his description of “great consequences”. The break is said to have caused the Cholodnaya River to burst its banks and a railway line that was enormously important for Russia’s economy to be damaged.

Russia’s economy takes a new hit: dam interrupts important trade route

“Train service has been suspended,” Tsydenov wrote via Telegram on August 20, announcing that almost 200 meters of railway track was damaged and ten supports of the contact network. “The damage to the country’s economy from idle cargo will amount to billions of rubles,” said the regional governor. In addition, there would be the costs for the rehabilitation of the railway line.

Houses were apparently not affected by the incident. The politician also does not report anything about people injured by the dam collapse.

The independent Belarusian news agency Nexta, for its part, confirmed the rupture of the dam in Buryatia. Here, too, there is talk that train traffic along the “Baikal-Amur Mainline” has been stopped. “Recovery will take at least a week, and there is a risk of enormous losses,” the agency writes, releasing footage of the situation on the ground.

With the “Baikal-Amur magistrate” a very important trade route of Russia was hit in the incident. It is an important transit route through Siberia. With a length of almost 4,300 kilometers, it is one of the longest railway networks in the world. Its end is in the port city of Sovetskaya Gavan on the Pacific Ocean.

Another post by the regional governor shows how delicate the situation is: he states that a state of emergency has been declared in the region. Accordingly, they are working feverishly on the repair with a large contingent. For the weakening Russian economy but the incident certainly comes at an absolutely inopportune time.