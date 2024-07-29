Karelia Head Parfenchikov: Nine People Injured in Dam Break

At about 6:34 a.m. Moscow time, a temporary dam between the 10th and 11th locks of the White Sea-Baltic Canal (BSCC) was washed away by water. There are 11 people registered at the lock, but according to preliminary data, nine Russians were injured as a result of the dam break. This was reported by the head of Karelia Artur Parfenchikov.

According to him, streams of water rushed towards the Baltiysky dacha cooperative. At the same time, the dam, which was installed during the reconstruction, broke through on the territory of the urban-type settlement of Nadvoitsy. As of 2023, about six thousand people lived there.

A group of 50 people from the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, as well as 65 specialists from the Karelian Republican Search and Rescue Service, are working at the scene of the incident. Parfenchikov confirmed that the forces and means of disaster medicine, as well as air ambulances, have been put on alert. The authorities of the Segezha District announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the municipality.

The number of missing people after the dam break has risen to seven people

The head of the Segezha municipal district Marina Guseva reported that the number of missing people after the emergency on the White Sea Canal, according to preliminary data, has increased. Initially, it was reported that six Russians had disappeared, including both adults and children. Now their number has grown to seven people.

It was established that two pensioners and a family of four were among those missing due to the dam break. A little later, representatives of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Karelia statedthat four of them were found – these turned out to be two children and two adults.

Later, the head of Karelia, Artur Parfenchikov, reported that the people found were handed over to medical workers, they escaped with scratches and minor wounds. He specified that infectious disease specialists, psychologists and epidemiologists were sent to the scene of the emergency. In addition, the hospitals of Medvezhyegorsk, Belomorsk and Kondopoga were put on high alert.

“The ambulance doctors of the Segezha Central Regional Hospital quickly provided assistance to an elderly man and a 14-year-old boy,” the head of the region wrote.

The dam burst and destroyed several houses, washing them away along with the people

In the place of the village where the dam was located, after the dam was washed away, there was practically nothing left. During the emergency were destroyed 13 houses. The streams of water washed away the buildings along with the people inside.

“There is no dam, it simply does not exist. There were houses there, the houses were washed away along with the people,” one of the local residents who survived said in the video.

Other eyewitnesses noted that the water washed away not only houses, but also construction equipment and a bridge.

Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Karelia Start pre-investigation check on the incident. “A pre-investigation check is being conducted under Part 1 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence) and Part 1 of Article 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of safety rules during construction or other work). Investigators have left for the scene of the accident at the Baikal-Baltic Canal, an investigative task force is working, and we are establishing all the circumstances of the incident,” the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said.